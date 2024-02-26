Jalen Brunson Tapped As Brooks Brothers Brand Ambassador

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During his still relatively short stint as a New York Knick, Jalen Brunson has helped make the squad a playoff contender and earn a spot on an NBA All-Star team. The highly skilled point guard can now add Brooks Brothers brand ambassador to his rapidly escalating resume.

In case you’re not familiar, Brooks Brothers is a heritage brand that thanks to its 1818 founding year can tout being the the oldest apparel brand in constant operation in the United States. Known for their tailored shirts and preppy but luxury attire, Brunson makes for a keen choice to hold down duties as a brand ambassador.

“I am thrilled to join the Brooks Brothers family,” said Jalen Brunson in a statement. “When I think of authentic American style, Brooks Brothers is at the top of the list. It is a brand I have long admired and have worn for some of the most personal milestones in my life.”

Brunson will be seen rocking Brooks Brothers to select games for the rest of the season. At the recent NBA All-Star game, he was sporting a suit from the Brooks Brothers 1818 collection.

“Brooks Brothers has been dressing legends for over two centuries and we are excited to welcome Jalen Brunson to the Brooks Brothers family,” said Brooks Brothers CEO Ken Ohashi in a statement. “ Jalen embodies the sportsmanship, dedication and optimistic spirit that represents Brooks Brothers and we are proud and incredibly happy to celebrate his talent.”

Some of the other brands associated with Brunson include the Oura Ring, Catalina Crunch and Bose, amongst others.

