Brooklyn Man Shot & Killed Over A Black & Mild Cigar

Brooklyn may be gentrified from the bodegas down to the smoke shops, but don’t think that everything is as sweet as stevia around those parts.

Gothamist is reporting that a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight Monday (Feb. 26), in front of a deli on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. According to police, the victim who was identified as Nazim Berry was shot in the head around 4:15 p.m. after getting into an argument over a Black & Mild cigar. Medics took Berry to Kings County hospital where he was pronounced dead not too long after.

Gothamist reports:

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” said Berry’s mother Danette Hollie, 58. “I can’t believe this is happening if right now. I can’t believe it. Like, you really killed my son over a cigarette? You take Nazim from me over a cigarette? His life is worth a cigarette?”

Officers were seen investigating the scene of the shooting on Monday evening, with a portion of the sidewalk in front of a corner deli sectioned off from the public.

“He loved this store right here, he loved coming to work with these people,” Hollie said of her son, who had worked at the deli. “Beautiful person. When I say beautiful, I’m going to miss him.”

Killed over a Black & Mild? We have to be better than this, man.

No arrests have been made as of yet as police continue to investigate Berry’s murder.

