Susan L. Taylor Discusses The National CARES Mentoring Movement

This series on Black child suicide will touch on serious themes that some readers may find to be disturbing and/or traumatizing. Still, it is a subject we must face, together, in the fight to save our children. There are resources and grounding exercises at the end of each article.

A day before Susan L. Taylor’s For the Love of Our Children Gala opens its doors on Thursday to a sold-out audience at Pier 60 in New York City, the ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Emerita and founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement recently sat down with Senior Editor, asha bandele, as part of NewsOne’s new special series: An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide.

During the intimate one-on-one chat, Taylor discussed why retiring from the legendary publication she helped shape and lead over nearly four decades could never mean not continuing to serve the community. Her organization, National CARES — founded in 2006 as ESSENCE Cares and now with affiliates in 58 U.S. cities — is dedicated to providing for free its culturally anchored curriculum and CARES-trained mentors and psychologists to support and guide young people in poorly resourced schools and communities and detention centers. CARES supports and provides mentors it recruits and trains to other mentoring organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as well.

On Thursday evening, Taylor will issue a call to love and action live before all of the celebrities, high-level friends in business, education and advocates, young people and community organizers who will gather at the For the Love of Our Children Gala to determine that ensuring our children is the big business of Black America.

The red carpet livestream can be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. ET on the National CARES Facebook page, with the programming, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, immediately following at 7 p.m.

If you or someone you love is in need of support right now—or at any time—please dial 988 or text 741-741.

Please also feel free to make use of the following books, videos and websites:

BOOKS

Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting, by Terrie M. Williams

Description: The legendary celebrity PR executive delves into the emotional and psychological challenges faced by Black individuals, offering insights into how these struggles can affect children and adolescents.

Age Range: Adult readers, suitable for parents and caregivers of Black children and adolescents.

VIDEOS

“Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice,” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard

Description: Addresses themes of racial injustice and provides guidance for parents on discussing difficult topics with children, including emotions and coping strategies.

Age Range: Children, recommended for ages 4-8.

“Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families”

Description: This PBS documentary explores the unique challenges and experiences surrounding teen mental health and suicide within Black families, offering insights and resources for support.

Age Range: Teenagers and adults, recommended for ages 13 and up.

WEBSITES:

Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Crisis Text Line

SEE ALSO:

Where Have All The Children Gone?

A Meditation For Survival With Dionne Monsanto

An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide, A NewsOne Special Series

The post Susan L. Taylor Discusses The National CARES Mentoring Movement appeared first on NewsOne.

Susan L. Taylor Discusses The National CARES Mentoring Movement was originally published on newsone.com