Watch: BET’s ‘Comic View’ Returns With An All-Star Lineup of Comedians

BET’s “Comic View” returns to BET+ this month after a 16 year hiatus. The iconic stand-up comedy franchise is hosted by comedian Mike Epps and features an all-star lineup of comedians including DC Young Fly, Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, and the televised stand-up debut of multi-platinum rapper Tip ‘T.I.” Harris. Read more and watch the trailer inside.

The stand-up franchise, “Comic View” returns after nearly two decades. The legendary series is produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and features a quality lineup of comedians including DC Young Fly, Webb, Davidson, T.I., Brandi Denise, Jayski, Tony Roberts, Navv Greene, Lavar Walker, and Tacarra Williams.

“Comic View” returns with four original episodes. The iconic stand-up comedy franchise, “Comic View,” makes its return after a sixteen-year absence, featuring four all-new episodes. Taped in front of a live audience during Hartbeat Weekend 2023 in Las Vegas, the comedy showcase is hosted by Mike Epps and features an all-star lineup of comedians.

The original series initially debuted in 1992 on BET, and featured a mix of new and veteran comedians from across the country in their element: entertaining the masses with their side-splitting comedy. It’s been hosted by legendary comedians D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, and Sommore, amongst others. Its final episode ran in December 2008.

Be sure to check out the original stand-up comedy series for its return on Thursday, March 14, exclusively on BET+.

Check out the bios and socials for the comedians involved below:

Brandi Denise

Brandi Denise Boyd is a social worker turned standup comedian, actor, and writer. She was selected as one of Just For Laughs’ “New Faces of Comedy.” Brandi‘s standup is often described as honest, witty, and refreshing with huge bursts of energy. You can catch her all over the country regularly performing at notable clubs, on Netflix XM Comedy Station “Are You Still Listening?” and Comedy Central.

Socials: Instagram: @BrandiDeniseBoyd | Twitter: @LolBrandiDenise | TikTok: @LolBrandiDenise4 | Facebook: @LolBrandiDenise | YouTube: @BrandiDeniseComedy

Jay-Ski

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, comedian and actor Jay-Ski is the self-proclaimed “VP of Rich Broke” and he is a key member of T.I.'s comedy collective, HaHa Mafia.

Socials: Instagram: @DaRealJaySki | TikTok: @DaRealJaySki | FB: Comedian JaySki

Tip “T.I.” Harris

Tip “T.I.” Harris is a multi-hyphenate (actor, rapper, philanthropist, entrepreneur) who has left an indelible mark on the world of music and culture. Alongside the HaHa Mafia, Tip Harris is adding comedy to his repertoire, showing he can truly do it all. His hilarious comedy will give you an insight into the life you think you know. He will be making his televised stand-up comedy debut in “Comic View.”

Socials: Instagram: @Tip | Twitter: @Tip | Facebook: @T.I. | YouTube: @T.I.

DC Young Fly

Currently the host of BET’s “Celebrity Squares,” D.C. Young Fly’s expansive work in the comedy, acting, hosting and digital spheres have made him a standout as a true entertainment multi-hyphenate. A comedian, actor, producer, musician and host, D.C. has proven that innate comedic ability, abundant creativity, and a passion for generating laughter in others can be translated across multiple mediums.

Socials: Instagram: @DcYoungFly | Twitter: @DcYoungFly | TikTok: @DcYoungFlyOfficial | Facebook: @DcYoungFly | YouTube: @DcYoungFly

Tony T. Roberts

Originally from Detroit, comedian, actor, writer and director, Tony T. Roberts has been blessed with the coveted honor of being the “Comedians-comedian.” Other performers love to watch him work. His hilarious and refreshing energetic comedy style has granted him respect and created a huge demand on the comedy circuit globally.

Socials: Instagram: @TonyTRoberts | Twitter: @TonyTRoberts | TikTok: @Tony.T.Roberts | Facebook: @TonyTRobertsComedy | YouTube: @TonyTRRoberts

Navv Greene

Navv Greene is a multi-faceted entertainer known for his live comedy, television, roles in situational comedies, and film. His ability to perform in a variety of different comedy genres including hosting, improv, and clean comedy sets him apart.

Socials: Instagram: @NavvGreene | Twitter: @NavvGreene | TikTok: @NavvGreene | Facebook: @ComedianNavvGreene | YouTube: @TheNavvGreene

Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb has made a name for herself through the vibrant characters she has brought to life on the screen in both comedy and drama. She is well known for her leading roles in “Run the World” for Starz, Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix film “A Fall from Grace,” Deon Taylor’s “Meet the Blacks,” and much more! She was also a guest director for Hartbeat’s Inaugural Women Write Now comedic screenwriting fellowship program.

Socials: Instagram: @BreshaWebb | Twitter: @BreshaWebb | TikTok: @BreshaWebb

Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the hit television show “In Living Color,” his visibility has allowed him to become a household name.

Socials: Instagram: @TheRealTommyCat | TikTok: @OfficialTommyDavidson | Facebook: @TheTommyDavidson

LaVar Walker

Lavar Walker is a comedian and actor known for his high-energy performances and irreverent sense of humor. He first gained widespread recognition with his viral stand-up comedy videos, which quickly gained millions of views on social media. He started performing stand-up comedy in local clubs and bars, eventually making his way onto the national comedy circuit.

Socials: Instagram: @LaVarWalker | Twitter: @LaVarWalker | Facebook: @LaVarWalkerFunny | YouTube: @LaVarWalkerTV

Tacarra Williams

Tacarra Williams is the consummate hyphenate– school teacher, plus sized model, motivational speaker, and fearless writer. Known throughout the comedy industry as the “The Beautiful Beast,” from the moment she picks up the microphone, until the time she walks off stage, audiences can feel the laughter erupt. Bold and unabashed, Tacarra Williams is a force.

Socials: Instagram: @TacarraComedy | Twitter: @TacarraComedian | TikTok: @TacarraWilliams7 | Facebook: @TacarraUnlimited | YouTube: @TacarraWilliamsComedy

Watch the trailer below:

Watch: BET’s ‘Comic View’ Returns With An All-Star Lineup of Comedians was originally published on globalgrind.com