Victoria Monét Rubs Lotion Over Her Hunky Boyfriend John Gaines, Sends TikTok Into A Frenzy

Victoria Monét gave her hunky boyfriend, John Gaines, a sensual massage on TikTok — and the sexy act had netizens talking up a storm.

On March 4, the “On My Mama” singer appeared in a steamy video posted to Gaines’ TikTok account, in which she could be seen rubbing lotion on the fitness trainer’s body.

First, Monét applied lotion to Gaines’ jacked pecs, making sure to rub the solution evenly across his brawny chest. Then, the singer made her way down the former athlete’s beefy arms and back. Towards the end of the video, the mother of one finished off the massage by slowly rubbing Gaines’ broad shoulders, and the latter looked like he was in a total state of zen during the sensual session. Gaines gave the singer a smooch on the cheek after she finished his full body massage.

In the comments section, fans showered the couple with praise and clamored for more steamy footage of the duo.

“The attractiveness of these two alone let alone together is just unfair,” penned one user.

Another fan commented, “The finest couple in the industry…hands down.”

A third person joked, “I want to be the one recording.”

A fourth user pondered whether there would be wedding bells ringing for the couple soon.

“Victoria Gaines has a nice ring to it,” the TikTok netizen wrote.

How did Victoria Monét meet her boyfriend, John Gaines?

As previously reported, Monét met Gaines while filming the music video for her hit song, “Moment,” in 2020. It’s unclear if the lovebirds were romantically involved at the time, but the duo shared passionate kisses throughout the steamy visual.

In February 2021, Gaines and Monét proudly welcomed their daughter, Hazel. The couple took to Instagram to announce the big news with a beautiful photo of baby Hazel’s hand nestled between theirs.

Gaines was right by the singer’s side when she won three Grammys in February for her debut album, Jaguar II. Days before the ceremony, the proud boyfriend and father took to Instagram to show his lady some love on the heels of her incredible Grammy sweep.

“There’s nothing like celebrating the accomplishments of someone you love. @victoriamonet,” he captioned a photo of himself snuggled up against the singer on Jan. 30.

The pair love spending time together and working out together, too. A video shared to Gaines’ Instagram account on Feb. 14 captured him and Monét dancing and having fun as they got in a few cardio reps with one another.

We love to see these two happy and thriving!



Victoria Monét Rubs Lotion Over Her Hunky Boyfriend John Gaines, Sends TikTok Into A Frenzy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com