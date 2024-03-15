Listen Live
Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express

March 15, 2024




Radio One Cincinnati And The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Are Bringing You The Easter Egg Express, A Drive Thru Event Saturday March 30th From 11am Until 1pm At Sawyer Point. Bring Your Easter Baskets On Out To This Drive Thru, Safe And Free Event That Includes The Opportunity To See The Easter Bunny, Receive Easter Goodies And Fun Surprizes.  Plus Blake Maislin Will Have A Thousand Candy Bars And 5 Of Those Will Have A Ticket Worth $444!

Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

