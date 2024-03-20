Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

| 03.20.24
Dismiss
FGI Night Of Stars 39th Annual Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Whoopi Goldberg shared on Tuesday that she turned to the weight loss drug Mounjaro after reaching around 300 pounds while filming “Till,” a project in which she was both a star and producer. Her revelation comes amidst a broader conversation about obesity drugs, sparked in part by Oprah Winfrey’s recent ABC special.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reflecting on her experience during the filming of “Till” in 2022, Goldberg addressed a reporter’s suggestion that she wore a fat suit for the role. She clarified, “That was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids.” Goldberg’s use of steroids during the production led to a serious health scare involving double pneumonia and sepsis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Discussing her weight loss journey on “The View,” Goldberg credited Mounjaro as a key factor in shedding the pounds. She admitted that she hadn’t realized the extent of her weight gain until she saw herself in the mirror one day, remarking, “That’s a lot of me!”
In her conversation with co-hosts, Goldberg emphasized the importance of recognizing obesity as a medical condition deserving of proper treatment. She advocated for a compassionate approach to self-care, stressing that “It’s a matter of how we treat ourselves.”
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
'Christmas In The City' Concert
News & Gossip

Jaheim Explains Why He Looking Tragic These Days

Ohio

Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

Homepage Lead, Tom Joyner

Beyonce Talks Super Bowl Show As Protest Is Planned Outside Of NFL Headquarters [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Beyhive Don’t Play: Beyoncé Fans Demand Country Radio Stations Play Her New Single “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Ohio

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close