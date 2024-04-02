Zoe Saldaña Says She’d Love To See ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Return, Even If She’s Not Down

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Zoe Saldaña might be done with her character of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s hoping that fans of Guardians of the Galaxy can keep the series alive as it holds a special place in her heart.

According to the Playlist, Zoe Saldaña touched on the subject in an upcoming interview on their The Discourse podcast and said she’d hope to see Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen in the future even if she’s not a part of the team. Though the return of Chris Pratt’s Starlord character was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the future of the franchise remains unknown as both Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) have both said they’re done with the franchise.

Still, the Colombiana actress would love to see another installment of GOTG at some point in the future.

Per the Playlist:

“I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” she explained.

The actress clearly has great affection for the series, too, and hopes that it’ll return one day and she’ll be first in line to buy a ticket.

“I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy,’” she said. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing—which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.”

As Marvel fans we’d much rather see Captain America (Chris Evans) and/or Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) return to the big screen, but that’s just us. No shots to Guardians of the Galaxy.

Truth be told there is a slight chance that Marvel does bring back the original Guardians of the Galaxy team at some point as their much hyped Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be a blockbuster event that brings in superheroes from past films from various Marvel franchises. Unfortunately, Secret Wars isn’t set to release until 2028, so we have quite some time before we find out whether Zoe Saldaña will have her wish come true.

What do y’all think? Would y’all like to see another Guardians of the Galaxy film with a new team, or are y’all good with what James Gunn gave y’all with his trilogy? Let us know in the comments section below.

