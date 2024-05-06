Jim Jones Gets Into A Brawl With 2 Men In An Airport

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

While the Hip-Hop culture was fixated and taken aback by Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap warfare over the weekend, Jim Jones was able to make some news himself as he found himself getting involved in a physical altercation at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to TMZ, the “We Fly High (Ballin’)” rapper got into a fistfight on an escalator with two older white men who obviously didn’t know that Jones was ’bout that life.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Jones is seen arguing with one man before picking him up and throwing him down the escalator where he landed on another elderly man who ended up injured in the melee. Once Jones got to the bottom of the escalator the fight continued as another man began pounding away at the Harlem rapper while he was still fighting off the first guy who seemingly started the entire situation.

Per TMZ:

A woman rushes to turn off the escalator, but the fight continues despite protests from others hoping to get away from the violent scene.

Finally, a pair of officers break up the fight … with Jim letting go of the man he’s holding pretty quick — who appears to be gushing blood BTW. He protests, yelling, “It’s two of them against me,” but he allows the officer to lead him away and sit him in a chair.

One of the other individuals isn’t quite so calm … trying to pull out of a sheriff’s deputy’s grasp — though more officers arrive on the scene and stop him from going any further.

We reached out to Jim who tells TMZ Hip Hop … “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.’

In the video Jones kept telling the officers that the men assaulted him. As he took his seat, the man who Jones was fighting was acting belligerent and giving the officers a hard time. Seems like Jim Jones was indeed standing up for himself if that man’s behavior is any indication.

Our only question is, where was Jones’ peoples? It’s not like him to roll around alone. Had he been with his crew, it would’ve been a wrap for those old men. Just sayin’.

Peep Jones speak on the situation below—he says he’s “alright.”

