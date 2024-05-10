Listen Live
News

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad

Dark Brandon in full effect...

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York

Source: Pool / Getty

As we all know, Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign centers around fear mongering, divisiveness and ultimately revenge (for himself). And though Joe Biden’s campaign has been reluctant to go down such a dark route to entice people to vote for him, he has decided to inject a little “hate” into his latest campaign ad.

Borrowing one of Kendrick Lamar’s new classic diss songs “Euphoria,” the Biden-Harris campaign took a snippet of the song to throw some shots at Donald Trump by using his own words against him throughout the ad. Highlighting the hate they feel for Trump’s many ways and actions such as taking away women’s abortion rights and the way that he blames immigrants for damn near everything that’s “wrong” with America.

The ad features Kendrick’s bars in which he spits: “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/ I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

We’re not gonna lie, it was hilarious. He even threw in the “sneak diss” posts on Truth Social. Whoever’s idea this was is in line for a raise. Just sayin’.

No word on whether Kendrick Lamar has gotten wind that his song was used to attack Donald Trump in the ad and how he may feel about it, but Biden supporters have been loving it, and the MAGA side has surprisingly remained silent about it. We guess they’ve never heard of Kung-Fu Kenny. If they did they’d probably blame him for the Coronavirus or something.

Will Trump respond to Joe Biden’s latest jab at his horrendous history? Will he call on his own MAGA music “heavyweight” Kid Rock to help him clap back? Maybe Kanye West? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

What do y’all think of Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad? Let us know in the comment section below.

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Momma Knows Best Mothers Day promotion Columbus
Contests

Mother’s Day Look-A-Like Contest!

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

News

Joe Biden Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” In Anti-Trump Campaign Ad

News

Person Dead After Falling From Ohio Stadium Stands

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Auntie Piggy and Sean Anthony
Celebrity News

Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times

Magic Music Survey May
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close