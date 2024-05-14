Listen Live
MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

| 05.14.24
55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Renowned rapper MC Lyte is gearing up to make a comeback and solidify her status as a pioneer in female rap. The Brooklyn native recently revealed that she will be dropping her first album in nearly ten years this summer.

During an appearance on the Rock The Bells show That’s The Joint with MC Sha-Rock and Grandmaster Caz, MC Lyte excitedly shared the news, saying, “I got a new record. I’m working on it right now. The new single is out. It’s ‘Woman.’ The new record is coming. We’ll have another single coming in June for Black Music Month, which is going to be spectacular.”

The album, set to release on August 9th, promises to feature some notable collaborations. MC Lyte hinted at this, mentioning, “Of course, I’ve got some winning folks on this album, now I gotta talk to Major.”

Fans have eagerly awaited new music from MC Lyte, as her last album, Legend, was released in 2015. Her latest single “Woman” featuring Big Daddy Kane, Raheem DeVaughn, and Cheryl “Salt” James, dropped in March and has been well-received.

Related Article: MC Lyte On The Lack Of Successful Female Rappers In Hip Hop

While MC Lyte has been relatively quiet on the album front, she hasn’t been absent from the music scene altogether. In recent years, she made guest appearances on tracks like Slimkid3’s “Roots, Love & Culture” in 2022, “Partners In Rhyme Unstoppable” with Precious Way and Xhaania in 2021, and “Hot” with DJ Shoni and Skales.

Beyond her musical endeavors, MC Lyte was recognized for her impactful storytelling at the SEED Summit+ Awards in March. She expressed her gratitude for the honor in a heartfelt post, thanking the event organizers and congratulating her fellow honorees.

