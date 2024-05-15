Listen Live
Black Thought Says He May Have “Scared” J. Cole From Producing Joint Project

The Bad Lieutenant and Cole World together would be a dope collaboration.

Published on May 15, 2024

A&E's "James Brown: Say It Loud" New York Premiere

Black Thought is easily one of the best lyricists ever, so it would figure that many artists who’ve had chances to work with him know that their work is cut out for them. During a recent chat, the frontman for The Roots shared that he may have scared off J. Cole from working on a collaborative project.

Black Thought, 52, was a guest on the This Week in White Supremacy podcast with host Dr. Jasiri X and discussed the journey of the Philadelphia star as a rapper en route to becoming a New York Times bestselling author.

After sharing details of his book, The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are, the artist born Tariq Trotter shared how he connected with J. Cole about six years ago to attempt a joint project.

“I don’t know the brother well, but he and I had talked about doing music together at one point. At the beginning of 2018, he hit me like, ‘Yo, let’s do an album,’” Thought shared around the 29:00-minute mark. “I told him to send me some music. I told him I was with it. It wasn’t, ‘Send me some music to see if I want to do it,’ it was like, ‘Let me see what you’re thinking.’

Thought added that the beats Cole sent him initially were too close to the sound he achieved with The Roots and his solo projects are audibly different from those with his band. After requesting a new set of beats, Thought said the energy somewhat shifted.

“So I asked him to do a different batch, I gave him an explanation, and in my explanation I think I scared him off. Maybe some of the trigger words that I was using, like, ‘I want something hard. This beat ain’t aggressive enough.’

Black Thought offered his opinion on J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar after dropping and later deleting “7 Minute Drill” and more.

Check out the full interview below.

Photo: Getty

