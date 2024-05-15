Listen Live
Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper

Eminem teased in April that there would be an end to his Slim Shady persona.

Published on May 15, 2024

Eminem burst onto the scene in the 1990s and employed his Slim Shady persona to allow the zanier parts of his brain to come forth. After teasing the so-called death of the character, Eminem published an obituary for Slim Shady in a Detroit newspaper in a leadup to a new album according to reports.

As spotted on Detroit Free Press, Eminem, 51, shared the fake obituary feature as an advertisement, and it seems like the artist born Marshall Mathers is serious about letting the persona go as he preps a new summer album.

From Detroit Free Press:

Under the label “OBITUARIES,” the blurb is headlined “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions,” with the subtitle “Fans ‘Will Never Forget’ Controversial Rapper.”

The piece goes on to remember Slim Shady as “a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene” who was introduced to the wider world on the 1999 hit single “My Name Is.” The ad describes the character’s “complex and tortured existence” and his “sudden and horrific end.”

On April 25, Eminem shared a cinematic clip on the NFL Network during this year’s NFL Draft stylized as a true crime drama featuring 50 Cent, which cleverly announced the title of his upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace). No date for the project has been announced.

Check out the spot below.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Eminem Shares Obituary For Slim Shady Persona In Detroit Newspaper  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

