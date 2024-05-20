Viral Viola Van Horn: Michelle Williams Returns To Broadway In ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Williams makes her Broadway return with “Death Becomes Her.” Fans discovered an impressive clip online of her performance. Check out the viral video and learn how to catch the former Destiny’s Child star live and in action.

The singer and Broadway star takes center stage for Broadway musical “Death Becomes Her,” where she portrays Viola Van Horn. The. Musical is based upon the 1992 cult classic that originally starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Williams will reprise the role that Isabella Rossellini played in the film.

Most fans may remember Williams as one of the core members of beloved girl R&B group, Destiny’s Child. However, Williams makes her own mark in the arts with some of the most memorable productions over the past 20 years. From “Aida,” “Chicago” “Fela!” and “The Color Purple,” Michelle’s broadway career is impressively stacked.

The Chicago Defender recently caught up with the multi-talented singer, actress and author, where she talks about her involvement in the production, importance of maintaining her mental health and her love for grocery shopping.

“I remember the very first time I hit a Broadway stage in 2003, in Aida,” the star recalls with the Chicago Defender. “And so, it’s amazing. Every couple of years, I find myself in an amazing Broadway production.”

One fan shared a viral clip of her performing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in downtown Chicago. The Grammy award winning talent continues to set stages ablaze with her powerful voice and iconic stage presence.

“Death Becomes Her” runs from April 30 to June 2 before the production heads to Broadway.

Check out a clip from her performance below:

Get more information and tickets here.

