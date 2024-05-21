Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nas is a long way from his days in the famed Queensbridge housing projects and the debut of his classic debut album, Illmatic and later this summer, a celebration will be in order. Nas will honor the 30th anniversary of Illmatic by way of a trio of shows in Las Vegas backed by an orchestra.

The 30th anniversary of the release of Illmatic took place this past April with the rapper, real name Nasir Jones, taking to Instagram to bring light to the milestone.

As reported by Billboard, Later this summer, Nas will be joined by the Las Vegas Philharmonic Orchestra for a trio of shows to perform the 1994 classic complete with the backing of live instrumentation.

This isn’t the first time the Queens, N.Y. star has done so, performing with the National Symphony Orchestra for Illmatic‘s 25th anniversary. Employing a similar format, The King’s Disease artist aims to do the same with an entirely new backing band.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas said to Billboard in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

The shows take place on August 29, August 31, and September 1.

Tickets for the event are on sale this Friday (May 24) at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Please visit Ticketmaster for purchase here.

—

Photo: Billboard / Getty

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows was originally published on hiphopwired.com