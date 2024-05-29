Listen Live
Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Published on May 29, 2024

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

It’s time to shine a light on POPS! Make this Father’s Day special. Upload a picture of you and your Dad, and share your favorite childhood memory! Columbus will VOTE on our grand prize winner to receive the Ultimate ManCave Makeover!

Upload your photo below!

 

 

