Feds Moving Closer To Possibly Indicting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Report

A new report based on anonymous sources claims that federal prosecutors may be moving closer to seeking a criminal indictment against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been accused of sexual and physical assaults by women in a series of lawsuits.

According to exclusive reporting by CNN, federal investigators with the U.S. Department of Justice have been interviewing some of Diddy’s accusers – some on multiple occasions who have been cooperating and handing over evidence. The actions by the feds suggest they may be on the verge of empaneling a grand jury to hear evidence that could result in a criminal indictment.

The report comes weeks after damning graphic surveillance video showed Combs physically abusing his girlfriend in 2016 and more than two months after federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations conducted simultaneous raids on his homes in California and Florida.

However, while initial reports about the raids were centered on allegations of sex trafficking, CNN reported that sources have said the scope of the federal investigation has widened to include money laundering and illegal drugs.

CNN also reported that the feds seized video footage from inside Diddy’s residences and have been in contact with people seen in the footage, including at least one “male sex worker” who claims to have been a victim of the Grammy Award-winning rapper and music producer.

The feds would only confirm to CNN that the investigation into Diddy is ongoing.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are conducting the criminal investigation, led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who also successfully prosecuted R. Kelly.

In that instance, Williams secured convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking in 2022, resulting in the disgraced singer being sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, with one year to run consecutive to the 30-year sentence previously imposed in the Eastern District of New York.

CNN is also the news outlet that exclusively published horrific video footage showing Diddy brutally attacking his former longtime girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles in 2016.

That video confirmed claims in Ventura’s bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy late last year that was quickly settled out of court for $30 million.

Ventura’s lawsuit was the first of at least eight that have been filed by people making similar claims of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy over more than three decades.

