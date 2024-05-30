Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

NEW YORK–Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York Thursday afternoon. That makes him the first former President to be convicted of felony crimes.

He could face four years in prison depending on the judge’s sentence, which will happen later. The judge has the discretion to reduce his sentence to a fine, probation or supervision. Trump was the first American president to be stand trial in a criminal case. He is guilty of falsifying records before the 2016 election to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He can still be elected president even after his conviction. Candidates must be at least 35-years-old, a natural-born citizen of the U.S., and a resident of the U.S. for 14 years. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits a convicted felon from holding the highest office in the land.

While legal experts say it’s unlikely that Trump will have to serve jail time, it’s possible that he could continue his bid for president while behind bars.

Trump is expected to appeal the ruling. The appeal process could take months or longer, likely delaying any punishment doled out by the judge in the case past Election Day.

Trump’s legal team would face the Appellate Division in Manhattan. Trump’s legal team could ultimately seek a review from the Court of Appeals in Albany.

If Trump is handed prison time, he would likely be allowed to stay out of jail pending his appeals.

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 11.

