Style & Fashion

Eve Looks Like Money – Literally – On Instagram

The Philly femcee continues to prove that she can wear any color and slay.

Published on June 2, 2024

eve Mighty Hoopla 2024

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Eve has always been a beauty and fashion icon, fearlessly experimenting with bold looks and pushing boundaries. Over the years, she has taken a quieter approach to the limelight, but when she pops out, she makes a statement. The Philly femcee continues to prove that she can wear any color and slay.

RELATED: Eve’s Cotton Candy Chic Cut Is So Good She Should Keep It

Recently, however, Eve has been catching attention and sparking conversations with a recurring theme in her wardrobe: the color green. From tinted green lace fronts to vibrant lime green separates, Eve is setting the trend for the summer and making us all re-evaluate our upcoming ensembles.

We’re here for the fashion masterclass that Eve, the Queen of ‘Drinking Water, Looking Rich, And Minding Her Business,’ is giving. Who wouldn’t want to slay in the color of money?

Eve Looks Like Money (Green) – Literally – On Instagram

Eve’s recent love affair with the color green has taken over the raptress’ Instagram profile. As she hits the UK summer festival circuit, the 45-year-old posts on the platform, giving fans worldwide a look at her stage fits and styles.

Three of her most recent posts have featured the color green. Eve is looking like money—literally—on the ‘Gram. Let’s get into the details of two looks below.

On May 26, Eve posted the first green-themed look we loved. Her outfit featured an edgy black jumpsuit with green glittery flame-like accents from the top to the bottom.

Eve’s light green hair continued the color scheme. Her hair was styled in a long, sleek, straight look with a buss-down middle part.

Posting green hearts for her look’s caption, Eve showed her affinity for the “fairy” color.

The London resident posted another green look we loved on June 2. This time, Eve chose a monochromatic moment.

Her outfit consisted of a sheer, long-sleeved button-up shirt with a rhinestone collar, which added a sparkling effect. Eve paired her top with matching form-fitting leggings and cream chunky boots.

Eve’s sleek lime green hair is still slaying, bringing out the green of her modern yet casual glam aesthetic. See her most recent IG post below.

Eve’s green fashion moment is one to watch. Whether she’s dropping fairy dust (as she calls it) or giving us “rich auntie” vibes, we’re here for the bold color choice.

Eve Looks Like Money – Literally – On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

