Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour

Janet Jackson is aging like fine wine!

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2024

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Janet Jackson gagged fans on Instagram when she served up an effortless slay hours before hitting the stage at Acrisure Arena for the first night of her Together Again summer tour in Palm Desert, California.

The “Nasty” singer showed off her plump backside in a sheer long-sleeve shirt and a skin-tight bodysuit layered underneath. Flaunting straight black hair down to her hips, gold hoop, and a touch of makeup, Jackson, 58, smized at the camera as she served up a smoldering look. 

Janet Jackson poses for the gram.

“2nite’s the night!” she captioned the hot photo, riling up fans for the first night of her multi-city tour, which will also make stops in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and several other locations.

In the comments section, stans of the Grammy Award-winning singer showered her sizzling ensemble with praise. Some were in awe of the music veteran’s youthful glow.

“QUEEN THIS PICTURE SHOULD COME WITH A WARNING,” one user commented.

Another fan penned, “Looking AMAZING!!! Kill it tonight like ALWAYS Queen!”

A third chimed in, “Janet is 58 and still looks 25 years old!”

Partnering with the iconic “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly for all of her Together Again tour dates, Jackson is poised to surpass the success of her previous tour, which became the best-selling venture of her career, Billboard noted. With the 2023 run boasting 36 sold-out shows and featuring support from rapper Ludacris, expectations are soaring for this Live Nation-produced extravaganza.

From Los Angeles to New Orleans and beyond, this musical odyssey will captivate audiences in iconic cities such as San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, and more, culminating in a grand finale on July 30 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

In a video posted to Instagram on May 5, Jackson sent fans into a tizzy when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her dance practice session, gearing up for the massive tour.

Check out the video below. 

DON’T MISS…

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show

16 Times Janet Jackson Influenced Us Through Music, Fashion, And The Arts

Janet Jackson Serves Up Smoldering Instagram Photo On First Night Of Her ‘Together Again’ Summer Tour  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

14 items
Music

All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Columbus Commons Summer614 Concert 2024
Events

7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close