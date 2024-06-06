Guess Who’s Creepin’ In On Meagan Good’s Territory!

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good out since his sentencing back in April. The two hit the red carpet of the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles for the 2024 NAACP Theater Awards on June 3. While enjoying their celebrity, fans are anticipating the premier of season 3 of Harlem.

Well according to Deadline.com not only is Harlem coming back for a new season, but the season will include some new permanent faces!

Harlem, season 3 will included Kofi Siriboe!

Kofi is best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on the hit series Queen Sugar. He’s also known for other roles as he’s appeared in films such as The Longshots and Girls Trip.

Robin Givens, who needs no introduction, is also joining the Harlem cast! Look for other additions to the cast; Logan Browning from the VH1 hit series Hit the Floor and Gail Bean from Snowfall.

When can we see the premier of our favorite show with our favorite 4 girlfriends from NYU, in their 30’s, balancing love, life and careers, while living in Harlem? No official word yet, other than it’s coming soon!