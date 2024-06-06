Listen Live
Trending
Entertainment

Guess Who’s Creepin’ In On Meagan Good’s Territory!

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good out since his sentencing back in April. The two hit the red carpet of the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles for the 2024 NAACP Theater Awards on June 3. While enjoying their celebrity, fans are anticipating the premier of season 3 of Harlem.

Harlem title card and production stills

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

Well according to Deadline.com not only is Harlem coming back for a new season, but the season will include some new permanent faces!

OWN Presents: 'Queen Sugar' Cocktail Reception At 2016 Essence Festival

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Harlem, season 3 will included Kofi Siriboe!

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar'

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Related Stories

Kofi is best known for his role as Ralph Angel Bordelon on the hit series Queen Sugar. He’s also known for other roles as he’s appeared in films such as The Longshots and Girls Trip.

2014 YWCA USA Women Of Distinction Gala Hosted By Robin Givens - Arrivals

Source: Teresa Kroeger / Getty

Robin Givens, who needs no introduction, is also joining the Harlem cast! Look for other additions to the cast; Logan Browning from the VH1 hit series Hit the Floor and Gail Bean from Snowfall.

Harlem title card and production stills

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

When can we see the premier of our favorite show with our favorite 4 girlfriends from NYU, in their 30’s, balancing love, life and careers, while living in Harlem? No official word yet, other than it’s coming soon!

 

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

14 items
Music

All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Columbus Commons Summer614 Concert 2024
Events

7th Annual SUMMER614 Concert

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close