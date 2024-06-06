Black Girls Winning: A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History During The Aces Vs Wings Game

If “Pass Me the Rock, I Got This” was a person, it would resemble A’ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces superstar made history last night during the matchup against the Dallas Wings by scoring the most points ever in a WNBA basketball game. Wilson’s team went on to win the game, with the final score being 95-81.
A’ja Wilson’s journey in the basketball realm is a testament to her perseverance. The 6’4 center has been a force, commanding the court with her aggressive fast breaks and smooth jumpers. Hailing from South Carolina, she has earned numerous accolades for her basketball skills, including the 2022 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year, 2022 FIBA World Cup MVP and All-Tournament Team, and more. However, her career reached new heights on Wednesday night at the College Park Center arena, marking a significant milestone in her journey.
A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History
Wilson’s performance was not just exceptional but historic. She became the first in the entire history of the WNBA to achieve at least 35 points, ten rebounds, and five steals in a single game. According to ESPN, she is also the first to have 35 points and five steals in more than one game. Wilson now joins the elite group of WNBA players who have scored at least 30 points and ten rebounds, sharing this honor with the likes of Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart, Lauren Jackson, Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie, and Brittney Griner.
The WNBA consists of phenomenal basketball players who hardly get the attention they deserve. While this trajectory is starting to shift, many biases remain regarding women’s sports. Lately, there has been a lot of media exposure for WNBA Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, but the fans believe that Wilson should get the most attention. “Best W basketball player on the planet right now, but y’all only wanna talk about CC,” commented one fan under ESPN’s Instagram post about Wilson’s historic feat.
We are excited about A’ja Wilson’s latest honor and can’t wait to see her continue to dominate the courts during the WNBA season. Go girl!
Black Girls Winning: A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History During The Aces Vs Wings Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
