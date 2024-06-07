Listen Live
News

Bun B Emotionally Addresses Armed Robber During Court Testimony

Bun B and his wife, Queenie were the victims of a home invasion in 2019, with the Houston rapper testifying against the robber in court.

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Honeyland Festival - Day 2

Bun B and his wife, Queenie, were the victims of a 2019 home invasion that ended with the armed robber being shot and eventually arrested. Facing the robber in court this week, Bun B was rendered emotional after sharing that his wife is still suffering from the event.

Local outlet KTRK aired a report about Bun B testifying in court against the defendant, Demonte Jackson, an event that took five years to occur as Jackson reportedly struggled with mental health issues. After the Houston rapper and entrepreneur took the stand, he opened by stating to the defense how the 2019 incident was so horrifying that his wife never returned to the home.

From KTRK:

“This was an entirely new traumatizing incident,” Bun B said. “This is something we still deal with to this day.”

“There are times when she gets closed off. She can’t communicate, and I just get so angry all over again because she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t ask for this,” he continued, getting visibly emotional.

Bun B, real name Bernard Freeman, then began to detail how he eventually came to his wife’s aid after she warned him not to approach the robber from an upper-level room because she was fearful that Jackson would kill her. Jackson then made his way to the couple’s garage with Bun B opening fire and striking Jackson who then fled on foot but was later captured by the rapper.

The outlet added in its report that Queenie, real name Angela Walls, was also set to take the stand.

Photo: Getty

Bun B Emotionally Addresses Armed Robber During Court Testimony  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

2022 Comedy Laugh Fest
Entertainment

Earthquake Talks Radio + Comedy in Hilarious Interview [WATCH]

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Proud Dad Cookout
Events

Come Together for an Epic Day at the Proud Dad Cookout!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close