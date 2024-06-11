Listen Live
Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial

Published on June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WILMINGTON, DE.— Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all counts in his federal firearms trial.

The President’s son was charged for illegally buying and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs in 2018.  He faces up to 25 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, sentences are typically shorter than the maximum, especially for a first-time offender

This is the first time the child of the sitting president has stood trial.

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial

