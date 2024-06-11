Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

Donald Trump has often been accused of prioritizing his political ambitions over the well-being of his rallygoers. This idea was reinforced during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Held at Sunset Park in the blistering heat, with temperatures projected to reach around 103 degrees Fahrenheit, the rally saw thousands of fans turn up to hear the ex-president speak. Throughout the event, Trump repeatedly mentioned the intense heat, jokingly telling his supporters that his campaign advised against attending. “Do not come,” he said, adding that this warning resulted in “only 20,000” showing up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In a moment that drew both laughs and criticism, Trump made a controversial remark, saying, “I don’t want anybody going on me. We need every voter. I don’t care about you. I just want your vote.” Anticipating backlash, he predicted that reporters would take his comments out of context, portraying him as callous.

Related Articles: MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

Despite his humor, Trump frequently complained about the heat. “It’s 110, but it doesn’t feel it to me,” he said. “I’m up here sweating like a dog. They don’t think about me. This is hard work.” While temperatures may not have reached 110 degrees, they were certainly high, and Trump’s choice to wear a heavy coat and tie may have contributed to the rally’s relatively short duration—under an hour.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Following the rally, nearly two dozen attendees were treated for heat-related issues, with six hospitalized. This prompted criticism from Climate Power, a strategic communications firm supporting Democratic climate initiatives. Comms director Alex Glass stated, “Donald Trump is openly telling people that he’s only out for himself. He’s making promises to Big Oil executives who are fueling the climate crisis while people are passing out at his rallies from very real, very dangerous heatwaves that he says are caused by a hoax.”

During his speech, Trump also targeted America’s immigrant population, describing them as criminals, mentally unstable, and “not productive” members of society. He dismissed his opponent’s border security efforts as “bulls***,” claiming without evidence that these measures would actually increase illegal immigration.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com