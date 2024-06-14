Listen Live
Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

Published on June 14, 2024

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

An early Friday morning shooting at a downtown Columbus nightclub resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

Police were called to Aura, formerly known as Avalon nightclub, located in the 200 block of North Fifth Street around 1:45 a.m. Officers found one individual dead at the scene. Another victim succumbed to their injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

A third victim is in critical condition, and a fourth is stable, both receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The Columbus Division of Police reported that the shooting originated from an incident outside the club, leading to gunfire. The scene was crowded at the time, and detectives are seeking information from witnesses. A large police presence remains this morning, with homicide detectives investigating and taping off the area.

No suspects have been apprehended yet.

This incident occurred just minutes after another shooting at a gas station in southeast Columbus, where police were called at approximately 1:40 a.m. In that case, one person was transported to a hospital and later died.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

 

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

