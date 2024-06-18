Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

Events

614 Day Function

10 items
News

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Magic Music Survey June 2
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close