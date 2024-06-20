‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Coming To Comedy Central, Chris Rock, Terry Crews & Tichina Arnorld Will Return

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lifelong fans of Everybody Hate Chris rejoice: the show is returning, but it will look and sound slightly different.

Variety exclusively reports the 2000s hit comedic sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which is loosely based on the childhood of comedian/actor Chris Rock, is coming to Comedy Central, but this time as a cartoon.

The website also notes that Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, and Chris Rock will all reprise their roles in the animated show, but other OGs, Tyler James Williams, Imani Hakim, and Vincent Martella, will not be involved, and understandably so, they are much older now.

Fans will be happy to know that Rock, who served as an executive producer and the hilarious narrator in the live-action sitcom, will do the same for the animated series.

“I’m very excited to introduce the world to another funny side of my childhood,” Rock said.

Arnold and Crews will also reprise their roles as young Chris’ parents, Julius and Rochelle.

A description of Julius on Variety describes him as “a gentle giant with a relentless work ethic, and cheap. He grew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny. He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takes on a third job.”

As for Rochelle, she “is smart, strong-willed, and has a nurturing spirit, but she can also be hot-headed, especially when it comes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobs in a month than most people do in a lifetime.”

Both characters went to gain cult status in pop culture because of their approach to parenting, especially Julius, for being so notoriously cheap.

The New Cast Members

As mentioned earlier, the new show will feature new cast members in the roles of young Chris, his siblings, and his best friend.

Per Variety:

Tim Johnson Jr. (“Saturdays”) will play young Chris, “a nerd who wants to be cool but he’s outshined by his younger brother, tortured by his little sister, and foiled by his cheapskate dad.” Ozioma Akagha (“Delilah”) will voice Tonya, “Chris’ feisty baby sister, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along with her middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris in trouble.” Terrence Little Gardenhigh (“Danger Force”) is the voice “Drew,” the “golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence: handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his older brother Chris.” Gunnar Sizemore (“Kung Fu Panda”) will play Greg, Chris’s only friend at school “who is girl-obsessed, status conscious and raised by a single dad.”

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long to watch Everybody Hates Chris; it will premiere on Comedy Central later this year and also on Paramount+.

We just hope it won’t be another Good Times situation.

