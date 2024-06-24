Listen Live
News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Will Smith will hop back in time as the Fresh Prince and will deliver a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

European premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Will Smith and his slow but steady return to public life after the stirring Oscars incident has largely been received well by fans and the media and now there is a new development. Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince, will make a return to music by performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards this coming weekend.

Details are scant but as Variety reports, Will Smith will deliver a new track to the masses but there isn’t much known about the sound or direction. Further, it isn’t known if DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the 1s and 2s behind him as he hits the stages.

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and a run of press tours in support of the movie, Smith seems to be at ease with being back in the spotlight although the topic of the Chris Rock slap will always hover over him. Variety added in its post that Smith is reportedly working on new music, and mentioned Smith appearing alongside J Balvin at Coachella earlier this year.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson will resume hosting duties and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Learn more about the 2024 BET Awards here.

Photo: Getty

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

7 items
News

7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Magic Music Survey June 2
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Photo of PRINCE
Radio One Exclusives

Magic Exclusive: Prince’s Close Friend Billy Sparks Reflects on Purple Rain and Their Friendship

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close