Listen Live
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
BOXXER Fight Night Cardiff Press Conference

Source: Huw Fairclough / Getty

Boxing great Roy Jones Jr. has sadly confirmed the passing of one of his three sons.

On June 24, Jones took to social media to announce that his son, DeAndre, sadly took his own life on Saturday, June 22.

Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.

Thank you for the love and support.

In addition to the boxer, DeAndre is survived by his mother, Natlyn, and his brothers, Roy III and DeShaun. Our hearts and prayers are with the Jones family at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling, just know you are not alone. Contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or online at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

7 items
News

7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

Magic Music Survey June 2
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Entertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close