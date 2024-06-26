Listen Live
Entertainment

Decades Of Cultural History Has Been Wiped From MTV’s Website

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The archives of the MTV News website has been completely wiped out, taking decades worth of cultural journalism with it.

Paramount Global shut MTV News down as a media organization back in May 2023, and now the MTV News website and all of its contents have been fully pulled in its entirety.

The website was home to decades of music journalism, with articles and interviews dating back to when the site launched in the ’90s. The website was famous for its weekly “Mixtape Monday” column, which covered hip-hop and ran through the 2000s and 2010s. It was the home for some of the biggest news stories of the music world, including the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994.

MTV Unplugged: Nirvana

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

Former MTV News staffers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent about the website shutdown and the deletion of the archives.

“So, mtvnews.com no longer exists. Eight years of my life are gone without a trace,” Patrick Hosken, former music editor for MTV News, wrote on X. “All because it didn’t fit some executives’ bottom lines. Infuriating is too small a word.”

“Sickening (derogatory) to see the entire @mtvnews archive wiped from the internet,” Crystal Bell, culture editor at Mashable and one-time entertainment director of MTV News, posted on X. “Decades of music history gone…including some very early k-pop stories.”

Some have speculated that the MTV News articles may be available on the internet archive service the Wayback Machine. But Brian Hiatt, Longtime Rolling Stone senior writer, noted that the older articles are not available (the site began archiving the internet in 1996).

The post Decades Of Cultural History Has Been Wiped From MTV’s Website appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Decades Of Cultural History Has Been Wiped From MTV’s Website  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Entertainment

See You On The Seas: Maxwell Announces Second Annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise Via Norwegian Pearl

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

News

Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Magic Music Survey June 2
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close