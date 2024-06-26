Teyana Taylor Finalizes Divorce from Iman Shumpert, Set to Receive 7-Figure Settlement

Teyana Taylor has officially finalized her divorce from Iman Shumpert and will receive a seven-figure payout as part of the settlement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand on Monday, June 24, the divorce was finalized in Fulton County, Georgia. The ruling states that Teyana will retain four of their marital properties, valued at over $10 million. She will also keep all her jewelry and a collection of vehicles, including a Maybach, a Mercedes Sprinter, a tour bus, and a Bronco truck. Additionally, she will maintain 100% ownership of her companies, Taylormade and Auntie’s.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Iman Shumpert will retain his Miami condo and two properties in Georgia, along with all his Shumpert Shump investments. He was ordered to make a one-time seven-figure payment to Teyana and pay $8,000 per month in child support. He must also cover the full tuition for both of their daughters’ private schooling.

Related Article: Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Disregarding The Safety Of Their Daughters

Related Articles: Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Smokes Weed Around Their Daughters

Teyana Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, well before the couple announced their separation in September. In her filing, Taylor requested primary custody of their children, joint legal custody, and child support. She accused Shumpert of cruel treatment and extreme narcissistic behavior throughout their marriage, along with emotional and mental abuse. She also claimed he had been unfaithful multiple times, which contradicts her previous statement that infidelity was not a reason for their split.

Her petition detailed other issues, such as Shumpert crashing her Rolls-Royce and fleeing the scene, displaying jealousy when she was in the spotlight, and asking her not to work.

Iman Shumpert denied these claims in his response, stating that Teyana lacked proof of her assertions.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teyana Taylor Finalizes Divorce from Iman Shumpert, Set to Receive 7-Figure Settlement was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com