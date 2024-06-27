Listen Live
DC Welcomes The NBA Barack Obama aka “The President”, Malcolm Brogdon

Published on June 27, 2024

Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Yesterday the Washington Wizards made some moves including Forward Deni Avdija becoming a part of Portland Trailblazers allowing the Wizards to take the 14th pick in this year’s and the 2029 NBA draft.With the 2nd pick in round one of the 2024 NBA draft, DC selected International star Alex Sarr. From night one the Wizards gained 4 players; Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and former NBA rookie of the year, Point Guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships

Malcolm Brogdon has created a name for himself. We’re not referring to his 15.7 point, 3.8 rrebound and 5.5 assist average, or acts in the community standing up against systemic racism. His similarities in the way he looks and talks to the one and only President Barack Obama, has given him the nickname “The President”. During Brogdon’s rookie year, Thon Maker, his former Milwaukee Bucks teammate gets Brogdon’s thoughts on this comparison.

It hasn’t been reported that Bogdon and Obama have met but with this new Wizard arriving in DC and the former president’s love for Basketball, we’re sure they’ll cross paths very soon. Welcome to the District Malcolm Brogdon!

