2024 BET Awards Winners Full List: Do You Agree?

BET kicked off its annual award ceremony live Sunday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The evening, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, was a night to remember! Perhaps the only thing more important than the red carpet fashions, surprise performances, and unpredictable commentary are the awards themselves.

Scroll for a complete list of the BET Awards 2024 categories, nominees, and winners (denoted in bold).

Album of the Year

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Best New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

Tems, “Me & U”

Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Gunna, “Fukumean”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Muni Long, “Made for Me”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Tyla, “Water”

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

BET Her

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

Ayra Starr, “Commas”

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

SZA, “Saturn”

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

