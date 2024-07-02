We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

JT, known as the City Cinderella, recently surprised a lucky fan with her very own fashion fairytale. With an act of kindness that we love to see, share, and hear about, the rapper donated a stunning red carpet gown to an up-and-coming Miami pageant contestant.

The glamorous gesture has social media buzzing with positive commentary, reaction, and praise, with the contestant, Autumn Williams, leading the messages. While she didn’t take the crown, she graced the stage flawlessly in a gown fit for a queen.

JT responds to a lucky pageant contestant’s tweet/post asking to borrow a red carpet slay.

But how did the hopeful pageant queen get connected with the City Cinderella? It all started with a social media post.

On April 21, Autumn Simone on Twitter/X, took to the platform with a simple request. “I wanna wear @ThegirlJT dress to my Miss Florida competition,” she posted. “Yall tag her! I represent my city in June .”

She added to her tweet, “This not a play play competition, btw! I’m running for Miss America!” What started as a hopeful message quickly gained traction online.

JT responded in less than an hour, asking Autumn which dress she was referring to. After identifying the formal dress, she added, “Got you.”

The requested dress was a silver rhinestone stunner that the Miami rapper wore to the 2022 BET Awards. The gown was absolutely breathtaking with its fitted and flair bodice, sheer panels, and draped rhinestone detailing.

RELATED: 5 Hairstyles We Loved At The 2022 BET Awards

See pictures of Autumn Williams, Miss Miami Gardens, competing in JT’s glamour gown.

On June 28, Autumn, a.k.a. Miss Miami Gardens, competed in JT’s gown. She shared pictures online of her gracing the stage, shimmering and shining with each movement.

“I want to thank a born and raised Miami musician @thegirljt and her team @shaqpalmerr for taking the time out to have this special request given to me on my special day. This EXACT dress was worn by the rap star at the BET AWARDS 2022. Your graciousness is appreciated,” Autumn wrote on Instagram.

“Florida girls really run it,” JT commented under Autumn’s celebratory carousel post. “You made my day I’m crying lol you kilt it! It fits you perfectly.”

This isn’t the first time JT has used her platform to empower fans and her Florida community.

As the “OK” artist continues to tour, build her audience, and take the music industry by storm, she’s taking her fans with her. JT doesn’t play about her fans, and they don’t play about her.

JT’s gesture reminds us that even the biggest celebrities can make a difference in the lives of their fans. Sometimes, the most empowering red fashion moments are made possible by the generosity of others (and a tweet or two).

We Love To See It: JT Donates A Red Carpet Stunner To One Lucky Pageant Contestant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com