Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Sean Combs, also largely known as Diddy, was hit with another lawsuit from a former adult film actress who threw out some explosive claims. The woman claims that at the infamous all-white parties hosted by Sean Combs, she was forced to perform sex work for the mogul’s guests.

As reported by PEOPLE, the outlet obtained documents connected to the lawsuit brought by Adria English who says that she was forced into prostitution by Diddy while adding she was trafficked for sex for years under his rule.

English filed the lawsuit on July 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York which brings claims that Combs hired English to work at the well-attended parties in his Long Island, N.Y., and Miami homes. English added in her lawsuit other names and companies connected to Combs such as Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., VIBE, and Penske Corporation.

Combs’ attorney Jonathan Davis offered a statement to PEOPLE regarding the lawsuit reading, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

The statement continued, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English said she was under the employ of Combs between the years of 2006 and 2009, adding in her lawsuit that she was made to have sex with the likes of Jacob “The Jeweler” Jacob Arabo and that Combs allegedly spiked the drinks of guests with drugs along with being forced to also be under the influence.

Adria English is the ninth person to launch a lawsuit against Sean Combs. She is seeking a trial and is asking for damages and legal fees paid.

