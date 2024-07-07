Happy Anniversary: Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 8 Years Of Marriage

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

They met at a basketball game, fell in love like a modern-day fairytale, and have been adorable #couplesgoals ever since. On July 6, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, and we love to see it.

The two posted throwback reels on Instagram in honor of their love. Fans gushed over each one.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate 8 years of marriage bliss.

The “1, 2 Step” singer’s reel featured a montage of sweet moments – from their red carpet appearances and playful moments at home to snippets of their dream wedding in 2016. Ciara and Russell danced, walked, and twirled together. The couples’ children, Sienna, Win, Future, and baby Amora also made heart-melting appearances in the montage.

“I love walking with you, talking with you, being in your arms, and doing everything with you! I’m the happiest girl because of how you love me,“ Ciara beautifully captioned her reel.

Russell, who takes every moment to love on his wife and family, wasn’t to be outdone. His reel showcased the couple’s undeniable chemistry mixed with gorgeous shots of their wedding. Endearing footage of their blended family and snippets of the two looking at each other solidify their strong, intoxicating bond.

The NFL star calls Ciara his “most incredible gift,“ reminding us all to study Ciara’s plan again. To be honest, at this point Ciara may need to teach a masterclass.

As expected, fans have flooded the couples’ comment sections with love. “I smiled like I know them personally. I love love. ,“ said one fan under Ciara’s post. “Why am I grinning at the screen like dis my man?“ joked another fan under Russell’s content montage.

Ci Ci and Russ: It all started with a basketball game.

Ciara and Russell met in March 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game. A spark ignited, the meeting led to a dinner date, and their connection was undeniable.

By April of that year, the couple made their first public appearance together at a White House Correspondent’s Dinner. Later, in July 2015, the two spoke about their union. Ciara shared with Access that the couple decided to be celibate.

Russell proposed in March 2016 during a fabulous vacation at an exclusive resort in the Seychelles. Ciara, of course, said yes and exclaimed, “I’m so happy; God is so good.” She told Twitter fans that Russell had that “ALL Factor.”

The couple wed shortly after at a dream ceremony at the Peckfort Castle in England in July.

Ciara and Russell’s love story isn’t just about grand gestures, glamorous events, and over-the-top celebrations. While it’s true that the couple has them – and lives their best lives – they, more importantly, continuously show love and support for each other.

The two have celebrated career milestones, cheered each other through challenges, grown as a family, and continue to inspire us all. Happy Anniversary, Ciara and Russ!

