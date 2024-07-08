Listen Live
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Friday (July 5) and shared a video of him boarding his private jet amid his legal troubles.

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 9, 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a return to Instagram last Friday amid the bevy of mounting legal matters he’s currently facing. Based on recent appearances in the public, Diddy is continuing to live life on his terms while keeping any commentary about the several lawsuits he’s facing to himself.

Most media outlets, including ours, have kept a close eye on Diddy’s social media accounts and the mogul and producer shared a video of him entering his private jet and conversing with the pilot last Friday (July 5). In the video, Combs is seen walking up to the jet and greeting the crew while approaching a welcome mat that read “Combs Air” before saying “There’s no place like home.”

This latest video emerged just a tenth lawsuit was filed by former adult film actress Adria English last week. English claims that Combs forced her into performing sex acts at his annual all-white Labor Day parties in Long Island, N.Y. English added in her lawsuit that she was forced to take drugs and to lace the liquor in the party with ecstasy among other claims.

This past weekend, Diddy was seen in images taking part in white water rafting with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Further, while he isn’t speaking with the media, the Bad Boy Records founder is allowing his attorney to deliver statements to the press and shooting down the allegations levied against him.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
us-politics-racism-protest-demonstration
Ohio

Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?

News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Entertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Nestle To Buy Baby Food Maker Gerber For $5 Billion
Entertainment

Meet 2024’s New Gerber Baby!

News

Man Dies After Being Struck by Rollercoaster at Kings Island

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close