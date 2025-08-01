Halle Berry’s Bikini Pics & Vacation Snaps Are A Masterclass In Living Your Best Life Now

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Halle Berry is on vacation.

She’s reminding the girls – yet again – that when it comes to living your best life on your own terms (while aging like fine wine), she is the standard. The Catwoman star is one of several celebs enjoying fun in the sun this season, and like everything Halle does, her version of self-care is as sexy as it is inspirational.

Halle Berry Gives Carefree Black Girl Vibes In A Stylish Black & White Bikini

On July 31, the Oscar-winning actress dropped a few dreamy snaps on Instagram from her recent trip to Lake Powell. They are part of an ongoing set of carousels on her social media feed recapping her OOO moments with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

In her recent pics, Halle captures the natural backdrop of canyon cliffs, the turquoise waters, and of course, the main attraction: her and her strapless bikini. The bikini gave simple vibes with a luxe feel. The swimwear featured a white bandeau-style top with a delicate black trim and a diamond-shaped cutout in the center and matching bottoms. Her bottoms hugged her hips with long black string details.

Another set of vacation shots shows the fashion icon in a black and ivory one-piece from Monday swimwear. The suit featured a plunging neckline and bow details.

Halle’s summer vacation vibes are soft, sexy, and grown. And the moments couldn’t be more fitting.

Halle Berry Selected As One Of Forbes Magazine’s Influential ’50 Over 50′

Just as she posted her lakeside slay, Halle announced being selected as one of Forbes‘ “50 Over 50” for 2025. The annual list recognizes women who are shifting culture, leading with purpose, and redefining what aging looks like across industries.

Sounds like a lot like Halle. Forbes calls Halle “menopause’s new face.” The outlet tapped Halle while recognizing not just her timeless beauty, but her impact as a champion for women’s health, self-confidence, and unapologetic living.

“This recognition isn’t just about me—it’s about every woman who’s ever felt unseen, unheard, or misunderstood when it comes to her health,” Halle shared on Instagram. “Women’s health matters. Our stories matter.”

She’s been putting action behind those words through her wellness platform, rē•spin. With the brand, she’s been loud and clear about changing the narrative around aging, self-care, sex, and showing up for yourself at every stage of life. Not everyone always agrees with her approach—and she’s unbothered every time.

“We should never have to navigate this journey alone,” Halle added. “Thank you, Forbes, for seeing the mission, and for uplifting voices that are changing the conversation.”

