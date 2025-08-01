Listen Live
Diddy Denies Role In Assault Case Involving Christian Combs

Diddy is denying any involvement in an assault case against him and his son Christian Combs.

Published on August 1, 2025

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

As Diddy awaits sentencing after being convicted in his criminal case, he is taking time to fight back against a lawsuit filed against his son, Christian “King” Combs. The former mogul filed a declaration in court last Friday (July 25) arguing that the case, filed in California, should be dropped since it has no jurisdiction over him. Diddy is a co-defendant in the case. 

The case was filed by a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh, who according to US Weekly, claimed that while she was working on a superyacht named Victorious that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Christian during a party in 2022. In his filing, he says the suit “incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred.” Diddy also claimed, “I am neither the signatory nor a party to the … Charter Agreement,” in his letter.

Diddy also wrote that he’s been a resident of Florida for the past five years prior to his arrest last September, claiming it should also be grounds for the suit to be dismissed. The suit against him and his son Christian was filed in April 2024 by O’Marcaigh’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. A lawyer representing the father and son, Aaron Dyer, had previously responded to the suit, saying: “This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim.”

O’Marcaigh’s claim also said that the sexual assault was captured on video by one of Diddy’s guards. She also alleged that she informed the captain, who got upset with her, claiming that Diddy paid off the captain to gain his silence. O’Marcaigh claimed that she would lose her job and suffered emotional hardship afterward, including suffering multiple epiliptic seizures and separating from her longtime partner.

Diddy is currently awaiting sentencing after being convicted of two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, although he was found not guilty of the more serious charges of the federal case. He could receive up to 20 years in prison. 

Diddy Denies Role In Assault Case Involving Christian Combs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

