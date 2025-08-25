Listen Live
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Radio One Columbus and Caresource want to adopt a classroom for Back to School this year and help you to make a difference in the lives of one lucky teacher and their students.

Teachers are the unsung heroes of America’s education system, and we want you to help us honor them.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close