From Beautiful to Burned!

A DIY beauty routine intended to help, left her with serious facial burns—and plenty of social media backlash.

Published on August 5, 2025

Brandi Glanville, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to TikTok to share a painful beauty mishap.

In a candid video, she revealed severe chemical burns on her face after applying Nair in an attempt to remove what she jokingly called a “parasite” named “Caroline.” The video showed her red, swollen, and visibly burned skin, prompting concern from followers. Many advised her to seek professional medical care.

The incident comes just months after Glanville was hospitalized for a possible parasitic infection. Despite her humorous tone, fans were clearly alarmed by the damage.

