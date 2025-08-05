They Put their Differences Aside for a Proud Parenting Moment.

Lede

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay showed a united front as they reunited to send their sons, Shaffer Jr. and Roman-Alexander, off for their first day of school.

Renay shared the sweet moment on Instagram, celebrating the start of a new academic year for the boys, now 9 and 7 years old. The former couple also share a daughter, Isabella, age 4.

Their reunion, despite the high-profile breakup following Ne-Yo’s infidelity and fathering a child outside the marriage, earned praise from followers applauding their co-parenting.

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo remains in headlines for his polyamorous lifestyle, recently linked to a new partner, Bri.