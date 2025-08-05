They Put their Differences Aside for a Proud Parenting Moment.
Lede
Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay showed a united front as they reunited to send their sons, Shaffer Jr. and Roman-Alexander, off for their first day of school.
Renay shared the sweet moment on Instagram, celebrating the start of a new academic year for the boys, now 9 and 7 years old. The former couple also share a daughter, Isabella, age 4.
Their reunion, despite the high-profile breakup following Ne-Yo’s infidelity and fathering a child outside the marriage, earned praise from followers applauding their co-parenting.
Meanwhile, Ne-Yo remains in headlines for his polyamorous lifestyle, recently linked to a new partner, Bri.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.