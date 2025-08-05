Listen Live
Entertainment

They Put their Differences Aside for a Proud Parenting Moment.

Despite a rocky breakup, they showed up for their sons’ big day—reminding us that parenting comes before personal pain.

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lede

The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay showed a united front as they reunited to send their sons, Shaffer Jr. and Roman-Alexander, off for their first day of school.

Renay shared the sweet moment on Instagram, celebrating the start of a new academic year for the boys, now 9 and 7 years old. The former couple also share a daughter, Isabella, age 4.

Their reunion, despite the high-profile breakup following Ne-Yo’s infidelity and fathering a child outside the marriage, earned praise from followers applauding their co-parenting.

Neyo Steams Up Women's Empowerment
Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo remains in headlines for his polyamorous lifestyle, recently linked to a new partner, Bri.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close