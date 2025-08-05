Listen Live
Is Gayle King’s Run on CBS Mornings Coming to an End?

With ratings stalled and internal shifts underway, questions are swirling about Gayle King’s future on CBS Mornings.

Published on August 5, 2025

Concerns are rising within CBS News over Gayle King’s future on CBS Mornings. Despite her hefty paycheck and A-list connections, sources say the show’s ratings have remained flat, prompting leadership to rethink the format. Executives are shifting editorial focus to include more stories beyond major metropolitan areas and economic coverage.

While King is reportedly well-liked within the newsroom, there’s growing speculation that correspondent Adrianna Diaz is being positioned as her potential replacement.

CBS has not released a statement on the rumors.

