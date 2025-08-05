Is Gayle King’s Run on CBS Mornings Coming to an End?
Concerns are rising within CBS News over Gayle King’s future on CBS Mornings. Despite her hefty paycheck and A-list connections, sources say the show’s ratings have remained flat, prompting leadership to rethink the format. Executives are shifting editorial focus to include more stories beyond major metropolitan areas and economic coverage.
While King is reportedly well-liked within the newsroom, there’s growing speculation that correspondent Adrianna Diaz is being positioned as her potential replacement.
CBS has not released a statement on the rumors.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About
-
From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.
-
Contact Us
-
Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe
-
Former Whitehall Car Dealer Pleads Guilty to Rolling Back Odometers
-
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier
-
Kanye West Uncut! And It Was All Shot On An IPhone.