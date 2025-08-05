Some Lines Aren’t Meant to be Crossed.

Source: Jordan Wozy / Jordan Wozy

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared that he turned down an audition for a movie called Sinners because the role required him to say the n-word.

Source: Jimmy Johns / Jimmy Johns

The artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, says while he’s serious about acting and wants to land more roles while he still looks young, that line was one he just wasn’t willing to cross.

Colson Baker—his preferred name when acting—first stepped into the movie world back in 2014.

He says he keeps his music, and acting careers separate out of respect for the art, choosing to take on different characters instead of blending the two worlds.