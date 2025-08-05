Listen Live
Some Lines Aren’t Meant to be Crossed.

Machine Gun Kelly’s not afraid to make noise—but there’s one word you’ll never catch him saying, even if it costs him the role.

Published on August 5, 2025

Machine Gun Kelly recently shared that he turned down an audition for a movie called Sinners because the role required him to say the n-word.

The artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, says while he’s serious about acting and wants to land more roles while he still looks young, that line was one he just wasn’t willing to cross.

Colson Baker—his preferred name when acting—first stepped into the movie world back in 2014.

He says he keeps his music, and acting careers separate out of respect for the art, choosing to take on different characters instead of blending the two worlds.

