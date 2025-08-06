Listen Live
BET is Pressing Pause on 2 History Making Awards Shows!

Say it ain’t so—BET hits pause on two of Black music’s biggest celebrations. What does this mean for the culture?

Published on August 6, 2025

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Acoustically Speaking sponsored by Toyota
Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

In a move that’s left many stunned, BET has decided to suspend the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards—for now.

The network hasn’t given a solid explanation, but BET CEO Scott Mills did confirm the pause, vaguely pointing to changes in the media world as the reason.

The BET Hip Hop Awards, a major celebration of rap’s finest since 2006, is known for its unforgettable performances and iconic cyphers.

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Ethan Miller
12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Ron Galella
2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Small
17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Nominations
Steve Grayson
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Small
2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Red Carpet
Isaac Brekken/BET

Meanwhile, the Soul Train Awards, which go back to 1987, have long honored the best in R&B and soul music. These shows have been a major part of the culture and tradition for fans and artists alike, and now many are wondering: what’s next, and will they ever return?

Magic 955

