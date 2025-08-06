BET is Pressing Pause on 2 History Making Awards Shows!

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

In a move that’s left many stunned, BET has decided to suspend the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards—for now.

The network hasn’t given a solid explanation, but BET CEO Scott Mills did confirm the pause, vaguely pointing to changes in the media world as the reason.

The BET Hip Hop Awards, a major celebration of rap’s finest since 2006, is known for its unforgettable performances and iconic cyphers.

Meanwhile, the Soul Train Awards, which go back to 1987, have long honored the best in R&B and soul music. These shows have been a major part of the culture and tradition for fans and artists alike, and now many are wondering: what’s next, and will they ever return?