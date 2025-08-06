Listen Live
Jeezy Wasn’t Letting Anything Stop Him from Hitting the Stage!

When canceled flights and car trouble threaten to stop the show! One Uber driver saves the night—and gets the ultimate backstage pass.

Published on August 6, 2025

photos from Jeezy at Old National Centre In Indianapolis
Jeezy’s TM: 101 Live Tour almost hit a dead end thanks to canceled flights and car trouble that left the rapper stuck in South Carolina.

But in true hustler fashion, Jeezy was determined to keep the show going. After his ride broke down, an Uber driver named Tanner came through in a major way—picking up Jeezy and his team and getting them to the airport to grab a rental car.

That act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed. Tanner was treated to VIP access at the Baltimore show and gifted a signature “Snowman” tee straight from Jeezy himself. Jeezy later gave the driver a major shoutout, calling him the real MVP for making the night possible.

