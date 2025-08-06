Jeezy Wasn’t Letting Anything Stop Him from Hitting the Stage!

Source: N/A / n/a

Jeezy’s TM: 101 Live Tour almost hit a dead end thanks to canceled flights and car trouble that left the rapper stuck in South Carolina.

But in true hustler fashion, Jeezy was determined to keep the show going. After his ride broke down, an Uber driver named Tanner came through in a major way—picking up Jeezy and his team and getting them to the airport to grab a rental car.

That act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed. Tanner was treated to VIP access at the Baltimore show and gifted a signature “Snowman” tee straight from Jeezy himself. Jeezy later gave the driver a major shoutout, calling him the real MVP for making the night possible.