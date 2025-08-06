Nicki Minaj Claps Back at Dez Bryant Over Comments About Her Hubby

Listen Live
Nicki Minaj defended her husband, Kenneth Petty, after former NFL player Dez Bryant criticized him for being a registered sex offender. 

The drama started when Minaj clapped back at Bryant online, and things quickly got personal. Speaking on Stationhead, Minaj brought up Bryant’s 2012 domestic violence arrest and accused him of using his past trauma to attack others. Minaj claimed some men who grew up without fathers try to tear down other families.

She also compared Bryant’s past to her husband’s, pointing out that Petty was a teenager when he was convicted in 1995. She suggested Bryant was projecting his issues onto others, referencing a situation where Bryant allegedly forgave both his father and grandfather for harming his mother. “Just like my husband was a child,” she said, calling out Bryant harshly.

The back-and-forth started when Bryant criticized Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Minaj responded with a message hinting that if Bryant kept talking about the NFL, she’d start sharing stories about him. After that, she mentioned Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who work closely with the NFL. Bryant replied with a video, saying he didn’t want any trouble and was a fan of Minaj. That’s when she brought up his arrest, and he fired back by bringing up Petty’s past.

Eventually, Bryant apologized, saying he didn’t mean to stir things up and was just posting about his son. He admitted he let his emotions take over and said he wants to be a better example for young people. He also shared a message of hope, encouraging others to move past their mistakes.

The whole situation was messy and very public, with both stars digging into each other’s pasts. Minaj stood by her husband, while Bryant tried to end things on a more positive note.

