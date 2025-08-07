Listen Live
She Underwent Emergency Surgery but It Ain't Stoppin' Her Flow!

With a major release still on the way, she’s opening up about a personal challenge that's forcing her to step back and put herself first.

Published on August 7, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2024
Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images / The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Teyana Taylor is putting her health first. The singer and actress shared with fans that she’s undergoing emergency surgery due to a noncancerous growth on her vocal cords.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 04, 2025
Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The condition has been affecting her voice and causing discomfort, forcing her to cancel upcoming appearances—including a scheduled spot on Michelle Obama’s podcast.

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening
Jamie McCarthy
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Dave Benett/VF25
Teyana Taylor & Her ‘Mufasa’ Aaron Pierre Just Hard Launched Their Relationship
Teyana Taylor/ Instagram
2016 Luda Day Weekend
Prince Williams

Still, she remains focused and optimistic. Her new album Escape Room is set to drop August 22nd with 22 tracks—and she’s thanking fans for their continued love and support during what she’s calling a tough but necessary pause.

