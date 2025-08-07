She Underwent Emergency Surgery but It Ain’t Stoppin’ Her Flow!
Teyana Taylor is putting her health first. The singer and actress shared with fans that she’s undergoing emergency surgery due to a noncancerous growth on her vocal cords.
The condition has been affecting her voice and causing discomfort, forcing her to cancel upcoming appearances—including a scheduled spot on Michelle Obama’s podcast.
Still, she remains focused and optimistic. Her new album Escape Room is set to drop August 22nd with 22 tracks—and she’s thanking fans for their continued love and support during what she’s calling a tough but necessary pause.
