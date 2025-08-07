Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Eyes Comeback Tour—But First, Prison Time Looms

Just when you thought the headlines couldn’t get any wilder, one music icon proves he’s not done yet. Big moves may be coming.

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Despite facing serious legal trouble, Sean “Diddy” Combs is already planning his next move.

The music mogul, currently behind bars on prostitution-related charges, was denied bail and awaits a sentencing hearing on October 3rd. With a possible 20-year sentence on the table, it hasn’t stopped Diddy from talking comeback plans—including a post-prison tour with a major stop at Madison Square Garden.

His legal team remains confident, while fans and critics alike wait to see how it all plays out.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

3 Items
Entertainment

Netflix Sets Date For ‘The Vince Staples’ Show Season 2 [First Look Images]

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close