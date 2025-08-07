Diddy Eyes Comeback Tour—But First, Prison Time Looms

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Despite facing serious legal trouble, Sean “Diddy” Combs is already planning his next move.

The music mogul, currently behind bars on prostitution-related charges, was denied bail and awaits a sentencing hearing on October 3rd. With a possible 20-year sentence on the table, it hasn’t stopped Diddy from talking comeback plans—including a post-prison tour with a major stop at Madison Square Garden.

His legal team remains confident, while fans and critics alike wait to see how it all plays out.